Zoe Saldaña gushes about coming ‘together with a shared goal of helping others’

Zoe Saldaña on helping others

Zoe Saldaña has a lot to say about people who need help, and the ones that are ready to help them.

Saldaña delivered an emotional speech during Variety‘s Power of Women ceremony, gushing about being amongst her fellow industry stars, being grateful for the opportunity and what they can do altogether.

“I’m really honored to be here today among so many amazing women. Carol Burnett, Amy Adams, Bela Bajaria, what a privilege it is to be standing here alongside you all this evening. I’m constantly in awe of each of you,” Saldaña began with a shout out to her fellow "Power of Women" honorees.

“A woman brought each and every one of us here tonight into this world," she said, referencing Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Leslie Jones , adding, "and when we get opportunities like this, where we can all come together and rally for each other, there’s truly nothing like it.”

The Hollywood star also praised Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the co-CEOs of the non-profit company she represented at the event, Baby2Baby.

Baby2Baby delivers diapers, formula, clothing and cribs to children in need living in poverty across the U.S.

“Through [Patricof and Norah Weinstein’s] collaborative efforts, [they] have shown that when people come together with a shared goal of helping others, anything is possible,” Saldaña said.

“Their compassion, generosity, and dedication to making a difference serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one can have when driven by a desire to be of service.”