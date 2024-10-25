Stevie Nicks shares what she wants for pal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Stevie Nicks on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Stevie Nicks seems to want a lot of good for her friend Taylor Swift’s love life with Travis Kelce.

The Fleetwood Mac songstress got candid in an interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, Oct. 24, on her thoughts about Swift and Kelce's relationship.

“Do you see my little bracelet? I haven’t taken it off for almost a year,” the 76-year-old singer said, talking about a friendship bracelet Swift gifted her.

The Grammy winner continued, “She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man.”

Further adding, the Rhiannon hitmaker said she wishes for the pop star and football player to fall “deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.”

“He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her,” she said.

Nicks met the NFL star at Swift's Eras Tour stop in Dublin in June, about which he has gushed.

“Yep. I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland. That was pretty cool, she was awesome. Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun,” Kelce, 35, said.