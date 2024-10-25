Madonna bares it all in snaps after Celebration tour lawsuit

Madonna places a cloth over her exposed torso while she began to eat, seemed to be dinning in a hotel

Madonna, the "queen of pop" left fans in shock as she posted raunchy images on her social media handle.

In the snapshots posted on Instagram, the icon placed a cloth over her exposed torso while she began to eat something from a bowl and seemed to be dinning in a hotel.

In the photos, Like A Virgin singer can be seen donning an array of stunning accessories, including a pair of cross earrings and a prominent choker necklace.

Alongside these pictures, Madonna tagged writer Wiest while copying her words to her Instagram story, which read, "Other people are not here to love us in the exact way we think they should."

"They are here to set up a healing ceremony at which we learn how to love ourselves."

The images of the reigning Diva of Pop came after lawsuits filed by fans attending her Celebration Tour earlier this year, alleging that the mother of six exposed them to attend her performances in immense heat.

Workwise, Madonna on her 63rd birthday, officially announced her comeback to Warner in a global partnership which grants the label her entire recorded music catalogue, including the last three albums released under Interscope.



