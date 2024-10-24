Prince Harry 'reignites' feud with royal family

Prince Harry's relationship has taken a new surprising turn with his royal relatives amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic trip to Australia and Samoa.

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly tried to overshadow his father's much-talked trip with his latest stunt, seemingly reigniting feud with the royal family.

Harry has been slammed for his timing to release new paperback book. Royal expert described the timing as "inconvenient" but is unsure if the prince or his publisher is responsible for the release date.

"It is inconvenient, to put it mildly, that it is in the middle of a highly significant royal tour for King Charles. Some will see this as an example of the Sussexes, once again, seizing the limelight, " according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from official royal duties in 2020. They now live in California with their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

This decision has changed Harry's life and his relationship with his own people for good.

However, Fitzwilliams went on admitting: "The royal family will be relieved he has not added any of the 400 pages he said he removed because they were too sensitive."

He went on explaining: "Also, he is not giving any interviews to promote it. If he had, the optics, given that the memoir paints the Royal Family in a highly pejorative light, would have been terrible as the King and the Princess of Wales are both battling cancer."

The book's page is unchanged from the hardback edition and reads: "For Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother."

Harry, in January 2023, released the original autobiography Spare which contained multiple attacks on William, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.