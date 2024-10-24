Mike Tindall breaks silence about 'joke' controversy regarding Prince Harry

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Tindall, Prince Harry's cousin and King Charles niece

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, Prince Harry's cousin, has shared insights in a newly released book titled The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed, co-authored with podcast co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

In the book, co-host James recounts a moment where Mike made a cheeky joke about Prince Harry during a live version of A Question of Sport.

This occurred several years after Harry and Meghan Markle had stepped down as working royals. James reveals that the lighthearted remark led to a "minor kerfuffle," reported Mirror.

"He [Mike] even got into a bit of trouble when he appeared on A Question of Sport," James writes. "He told a story about him and Iain Balshaw pretending to punch Prince Harry at a post-World Cup final party in 2003 and joked that the royal family wanted to fill him in for real. I say trouble, but it was just a minor kerfuffle, nothing to write home about."

James goes on to explain that the incident would have likely faded away if it weren’t for Harry and Meghan’s biographer, Omid Scobie, who defended the prince and stirred up attention on social media.

According to James, Mike, who "gives zero f***s" about such matters, wasn't fazed by the pile-on of trolls.

James adds: "The whole thing came back into public consciousness when Omid Scobie, a rather odd character, started defending Harry and Meghan. Loads of trolls jumped on Mike, accusing him of wanting to 'fill in' a young, defenseless Harry. But all context, sarcasm, and humor were lost when taken out of the original setting."

In a different part of the book, Mike opens up about his experiences with the late Queen Elizabeth II and the reality behind life inside the royal family.

Married to Zara, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, for 13 years, Mike shares his personal observations about the royals and addresses some of the drama surrounding them.

Despite not being working royals, Mike and Zara Tindall remain close to key members of the family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and regularly attend high-profile royal events.

In one chapter dedicated to royalty, Mike sets the record straight about what life as part of the royal "Firm" is really like, as well as his time spent with the late Queen.