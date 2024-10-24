Princess Kate captures heartwarming memory of Prince Philip before his death

Mike and Zara are parents to three children: Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three

Mike Tindall, the husband of Zara Tindall, King Charles's niece, has provided a glimpse into the private lives of the Royal Family, highlighting their close-knit nature.



In his newly released book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed, co-authored with James Haskell and Alex Payne, Mike reflects on cherished memories, including a touching photo of his daughter, Mia, taken by Princess Kate before the passing of Prince Philip, reported GB News.

Describing the royal family as "a very close family who loved each other dearly," Mike shared anecdotes of family life, including relaxed afternoons spent watching TV with the late Queen Elizabeth II and enjoying picnic lunches in the picturesque Scottish Highlands.

"Zara and I would often watch the racing with her on TV, just like many people do with their grandmothers," he reminisced.

The treasured photograph, which Mike posted on Instagram the day before Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, features Mia sitting beside the former Duke of Edinburgh outside a log cabin.

He noted, "There's a great picture of my daughter Mia sitting with the Duke of Edinburgh that captures exactly what those afternoons were like: members of a very close family spending precious time together."

Mike emphasized that the public's perception of Queen Elizabeth II's life was quite different from reality. He remarked that her life was not an extravagant affair like "an episode of Downton Abbey," with formal meals and elaborate attire every night.

Instead, he revealed that the late Queen enjoyed informal moments just like anyone else.

Reflecting on his own journey into royal life, Mike stated, "Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them."

He proposed to Zara in 2010, and they married the following year after being introduced by Prince Harry during his victorious celebration of the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup.

Today, Mike and Zara are parents to three children: Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three. Through his book, Mike Tindall shares not just stories of royal life but also the warmth and camaraderie that define the family behind the public façade.



