Taylor Swift is 'savouring every moment' on stage as 'Eras Tour' nears end

Taylor Swift debuted multiple new outfits for the final leg of 'The Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift is savouring every moment as her record-breaking Eras Tour nears its end, and Miami's fans gave her plenty to celebrate.

After wrapping up three sold-out shows at Hard Rock Stadium, the international pop sensation took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 22, to express her gratitude for the “bewildering passion” she felt from Miami’s crowds.

“The Eras Tour is BACK and the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level,” Swift, 34, wrote, marking her first show after a two-month break from touring.

With only five cities left, Swift said she's cherishing every moment on stage. "The bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind,” she shared.

The first show of the final leg was transformed into one of her signature rain-soaked performances, with a heavy downpour adding “cinematic drama” to the night.

Swift also treated fans to some brand-new outfits, giving a nod to their keen eyes for catching even the smallest outfit changes. “It’s always nice when the crowd notices that,” she gushed.

She further gave a shout-out to her “mystifying talented friend” Florence Welch, who performed all three nights with her.

The multi-Grammy winner has 12 shows across four cities left before her tour concludes in December, including upcoming shows in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver. She has been on the road since March 2023, with her tour spanning multiple continents and breaking numerous records along the way.