Prince Harry's visa troubles resurface following bombshell revelations in 'Spare'

Prince Harry is facing a potential new battle over his U.S. visa following his admissions in his memoir, Spare.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is urging a reopening of a lawsuit aimed at uncovering the Duke of Sussex's visa records, which they believe may reveal whether he received preferential treatment due to his royal status.

The foundation previously sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for access to these records but later terminated the request.

However, they are now reigniting the issue, citing concerns over the secrecy surrounding private communications between the Biden administration and the presiding judge.

In Spare, released last year, he openly discussed his past drug use, including cannabis, cocaine, magic mushrooms, and ayahuasca, prompting the Heritage Foundation to argue that such admissions should have disqualified him from entry into the U.S.

They have since filed a motion to "vacate" the prior ruling and to unseal any related correspondence between DHS and the court, raising fresh questions about the Duke's immigration status.

In a recent court filing obtained by Newsweek, the Foundation is calling for a reevaluation of a previous ruling regarding Prince Harry's U.S. visa status.

The think tank asserts that the court should "vacate its opinion and order" while also unsealing all ex parte correspondence linked to the case.

Heritage's legal team argues that actions taken to protect Harry's privacy have unfairly hindered their ability to effectively contest the case.

They claim this approach has "severely compromised [Heritage's] ability to prepare arguments on appeal," suggesting there is significant evidence of "agency bad faith" involved in the handling of the situation.



