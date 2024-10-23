Nicole Kidman struggles with intense emotions during a movie scene

Nicole Kidman has recently explained why she had to stop filming an intimate scene during the shooting of her new movie.

The Oscar-winning actress mentioned that it was not just for the physical scene where she found difficulties, but the emotions her character was feeling.

During the interview with The Sun, she explained, "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, Don’t touch me."

"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout," she added.

While sharing the shooting experience, Kidman gave a sneak peek into her character where she was struggling with intense emotions.

She said, "I had to take a moment to calm down and pull myself together."

"I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been." She explained further.

However, Nicole decided to focus on her well-being during the scene and decided to take a break from shooting.