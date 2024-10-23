Prince Harry faces off with Mike Tindall as rival memoirs hit shelves

Mike Tindall is set to unveil his book, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

Prince Harry faces a new challenge as Mike Tindall prepares to release his own book, putting him in direct competition with the Duke of Sussex.



Harry's memoir, Spare, has recently been issued in paperback in the US, retaining all the content from its original hardcover release in January 2023.

The book features a heartfelt dedication to his wife, Meghan Markle, their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as a tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Coinciding with this paperback launch, Mike Tindall, who is married to Harry's cousin Zara, is set to unveil his book, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby - Unleashed, both of which will be available in the UK on October 2, reported GB News.

In his upcoming book, Mike shares his experiences of integrating into the Royal Family, describing the transition as “pretty easy,” which stands in stark contrast to Meghan's more challenging narrative.

Co-authored with Alex Payne and James Haskell, Mike's book promises to explore "the highs and lows of their podcast, friendship, and rugby." Unlike Harry's more serious revelations, Mike adopts a light-hearted tone, offering anecdotes such as Prince George's love for football, particularly his support for Aston Villa.

He mentions, "Wherever he is, he'll sit down and watch that game," highlighting Prince George's enthusiasm for the sport. Additionally, Mike recalls enjoying football games with the young prince "numerous times in the garden."

Mike's strong ties to the royal family are clear, as he fondly describes Princess Kate's passion for running and the family's collective interest in sports. While Harry's memoir sparked considerable controversy due to its revelations about royal dynamics, Mike's narrative appears to present a more upbeat view.

Harry's choice to refrain from adding new material to the paperback edition of Spare could be interpreted as an olive branch to his estranged family.

However, the simultaneous release of Mike's book may reignite public fascination with the royal family’s relationships. Mike's close rapport with royals, particularly Prince William and his children, is evident throughout his book, which may further emphasize the existing distance between Harry and his family.

As both books hit the shelves, speculation regarding potential rivalry between Harry and Mike is likely to intensify. While Harry's Spare continues to capture public interest, Mike's upcoming release offers a refreshing and different perspective on life within the royal fold.



