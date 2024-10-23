Buckingham Palace shares update as King Charles, Camilla end Australia tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla officially concluded their Australia visit on Tuesday, as the royal couple prepared for the next destination: Samoa.

Before jetting off, Buckingham Palace issued a message bidding farewell after three day of hectic royal engagements.

On Wednesday, a video clip of highlights was shared on the official social media of the monarch and a message alongside it.

“Farewell Australia,” the message began with a waving emoji. “It was a spectacular end to Their Majesties’ visit to Australia at the iconic Sydney Opera House. [starstruck emoji] Thank you to all who came out to show their support - and for so many special memories.”

In the brief video, Charles and Camilla were captured greeting hordes of people waiting outside the Sydney Opera House to see the royal couple. The two of them shook hands with the public and interacted with the people and the children cheering.



The post officially marked a seemingly successful end of the tour in Down Under despite the headline-grabbing protest by Senator Lidia Thorpe in Canberra on Monday.

This was the first international tour of King Charles and Camilla following the monarch's shocking cancer diagnosis. As for Australia, this was the first time the reigning king stepped on its soil.