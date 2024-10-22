Liam Payne ‘was a different person around’ Girlfriend: report

Kate Cassidy stood firm with Liam Payne during his 'legal drama'

One Direction star Liam Payne who tragically died last Wednesday, was left alone in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when girlfriend Kate Cassidy left.



A source shared that the 31-year-old singer’s “erratic behaviour started ramping up” when Cassidy flew back from their vacation just days ahead of his death.

"Like you could see from the Snapchat videos, he was a different person around her," the source told People Magazine.

The insider also added that the 25-year-old social media influencer supported Payne during his recent conflict with ex Maya Henry.

"She had been super supportive of him through all the legal drama and very much stood by him," they said.

Henry who was late singer’s ex-fiancé, revealed in a TikTok posted earlier this month that her ex was continuing to “blow up” her phone.

Reportedly, the author had also appealed for legal help against Payne.

For the unversed, Payne and Cassidy first began their relationship in 2022. The couple mostly kept their relationship quiet except sharing some snippets on social media.

This comes after the bereaved partner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for the Strip That Down singer. She expressed that she was at “a complete loss” of words to say anything and concluded her note by saying, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life.”