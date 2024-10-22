Robert Downey Jr. seems unimpressed with Elon Musk for 'cosplaying' as Tony Stark

Robert Downey Jr.'s character as Tony Stark was inspired by the businessman, Elon Musk.

Robert Downey Jr. has shared his thoughts on the constant comparison between the business tycoon, Elon Musk, and his iconic Marvel character, Iron Man.

He recently appeared on the podcast On with Kara Swisher, where he expressed his mixed feelings about the businessman’s cosplay of his character, Tony Stark.

After Swisher’s comment about Musk’s imitation of the iconic character, Downey stated that he has only met the tech leader only a few times.

"I just wish that he would control his behaviour a little more." the 59-year-old actor expressed.

People started to point out the similarities between Musk and the comic book character after Iron Man’s director, Jon Favreau, revealed in 2016 that the 53-year-old businessman had inspired some characteristics and elements of Tony Stark.

In a New York Magazine interview, Mark Fergus, the screenwriter, also shared that Stark’s personality wasn’t just inspired from the tech giant but also from the former president, Donald Trump, and Steve Jobs.

The Oscar winner viewed the association between Musk and Stark’s persona a bit more complex than it is, especially after all the criticism the tycoon has faced.

“This idea of 'It’s all okay because we’ve have to get to Mars' doesn’t really hold water with me.” Downey said.