Harvey Weinstein’s bone marrow cancer diagnosis, reps deny ‘further comment’

Harvey Weinstein's representative deny comment amid bone marrow cancer diagnosis

Harvey Weinstein’s been diagnosed with cancer.

The disgraced Hollywood giant, who is considered responsible for triggering the #MeToo movement because of the sexual allegations made against him, is battling a kind of bone marrow cancer, called chronic myeloid leukaemia, as per what two sources reported to NBC News.

According to Mayo Clinic, chronic myeloid leukaemia is a rare type of bone marrow cancer.

As per the insiders, Weinstein is being treated for his condition in prison, at Rikers Island in New York.

Amid the crisis, Weinstein's legal health care representative, Craig Rothfeld came up with a defensive statement for the outlet in favour of the film producer.

“Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment,” he said to NBC News.

“It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse,” he added, as per Variety.

Variety also reported a statement via Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer.

“Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorised legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” Engelmayer said.