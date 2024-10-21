Prince Harry issued new warning amid King Charles Australia tour

The Duke of Sussex, whose relationship with the royal family has been strained since he published his autobiography Spare in January 2023, is set to release the paperback version of the controversial royal book.



The book will hit the shelves in the US on October 22 and in the UK on October 24.



"It will be business as usual for the King and Queen during this tour and they don't want it to be marred by any talk of Harry's book. It's so insignificant to them at this point and they've got much bigger things to focus on," a source told Express UK.

The insider claimed: "The King is keen for this tour to be a success and it [Harry's book] is not something that even registers on his radar. This is a key visit for the monarch and he doesn't want anything to take away its focus."

"The fact that the King has put his treatment on hold to undertake such a gruelling trip is testament to how important it is to him and the monarchy."



Some royal experts and historians have warned the Duke that his any new stunt against the royal family will backfire.

It comes as King Charles was heckled during a visit to Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra for a Ceremonial Welcome and Parliamentary Reception.