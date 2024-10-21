Liam Payne's final hours before death revealed by woman he was with

Witnesses to Liam Payne's last moments speak out.

Two women who spent the hours leading up to Liam Payne's tragic death have come forward with startling revelations about the events that transpired that night.

The former One Direction star fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, suffering injuries deemed "incompatible with life."

In their account to authorities, the two single mothers, hailing from disadvantaged neighborhoods in Buenos Aires, emphasized that "no drugs were consumed, just alcohol."

They explained that Liam had reached out to them just hours before his untimely death, and they had agreed to meet him.

Despite Payne's celebrity status and wealth, the two women he contacted lived far removed from the glitz and glamour typically associated with such encounters.

The women, who had never met each other before, arrived at the hotel around 11 AM on the day of the singer's tragic death. They recounted a calm greeting from Payne, who invited them to share drinks.

As they chatted, Payne played with a bottle of Scotch and poured the women champagne.

According to their statements, their time together involved only alcohol—no drugs were consumed.

However, tensions escalated when the two women attempted to leave, leading to a dispute that would unfold in the moments before the tragedy.