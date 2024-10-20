PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced that it would be boycotting the voting process for the 26th constitutional amendment set to be tabled by the incumbent government and its allies in the National Assembly and the Senate today.

"The group occupying the [lower and upper] Houses has no moral, democratic and constitutional justification to change the Constitution. Enforcing the law of the jungle via constitutional tweaks is equivalent to burying the democracy [for good]," read the statement issued by the former ruling party's political committee.

The Imran Khan-founded party's decision comes as the federal cabinet will hold another sitting at 2:30pm to review and approve the final draft of the contentious 26th constitutional amendment followed by sessions of the upper and lower houses which are scheduled to take place at 3pm and 6pm, respectively.

The coalition government was initially set to present the legislation on Saturday but decided to defer it at the request of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who said that his party would be able to cast its votes in favour of the 26th constitutional amendment after receiving a response from the PTI.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

