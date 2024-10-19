Keke Palmer remembers declaring bankruptcy at 18, ‘what went wrong’

Keke Palmer on bankruptcy at 18 and investment plans

Keke Palmer took a look back before sharing her present plans to upscale her finances.

At the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow financial literacy event in Chicago on October 12, Palmer recalled a personal experience about declaring bankruptcy at the young age of 18.

The 31-year-old actress, who began her career at just nine, opened up about how the situation left her shaken.

“I was so spooked,” she said. “I was like, ‘What went wrong?’”

Palmer explained that during her teenage years, she and her parents brought on a business manager to help navigate her growing success, a decision she credits for significantly aiding her financial journey.

However, despite this guidance, she ultimately found herself needing to file for bankruptcy, a move she described as essential at that point in her life.

But now, the Nope star knows how to manage her finances.

“I wanna invest in my business. So if I wanna invest in my business, then the material things that I’m having currently might have to take a short [break], she said.

“Instead of wearing Gucci, I’m wearing Zara. I live in a good place. I drive a cool car ’cause my money is going elsewhere.”

Palmer then specifically shared, to set an example, “I got a Toyota right now in my driveway.”