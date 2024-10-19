Princess Kate faces emotional challenge as she can't stay away from children

Prince William and Princess Kate have three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6

When Princess Kate carries out her official royal duties, she always appears polished and picture-perfect, radiating warmth as she interacts with people during her engagements.

Whether at home or abroad, even during jam-packed royal tours that demand grueling schedules, her smile rarely falters, and she seems genuinely pleased to represent the crown.

However, according to a royal expert, there’s a deeper emotional challenge Kate faces during these tours. While her public persona appears flawless, the expert revealed that being away from her children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—takes a toll on her.

Royal author Katie Nicholl, who has accompanied the Prince and Princess of Wales on several tours, noted that despite Kate’s dedication to her role, she finds it emotionally difficult to be separated from her children for extended periods.

As a hands-on mother, Kate is deeply involved in her children’s lives and finds these long stretches of absence hard to manage.

Nicholl shared that this has been an ongoing challenge for the Princess, even dating back to the couple's visit to Bhutan in 2016, when Kate candidly admitted how hard she found being apart from her young children.

Despite having access to resources like nannies, Kate's mother was caring for George and Charlotte at the time, a detail Nicholl noted as remarkably relatable.

In recent years, it's been reported that Kate and Prince William have developed a parenting strategy to help manage these separations.

They aim for at least one of them to stay home with the children while the other travels for royal duties. However, when both are required for certain official engagements, they entrust their children to close family and trusted caregivers.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Nicholl explained, "Kate wants to be modern, she wants to be hands-on, she wants to be present."

The royal expert added that the vast amount of wealth and privilege that comes with being a member of the House of Windsor and future Queen, doesn't make it any easier for Kate when she has to spend time away from her three kids.

"Despite being the Duchess of Cambridge and being able to afford around-the-clock nannies and so on, she had her mum looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which struck me as just really normal. I could see how much comfort and confidence that gave her in getting on with her job, which she does brilliantly, but I think it is always such a wrench for her to leave her children behind," the royal expert continued.

However, there will future royal engagemetns away from home that require the presence of both the future King and Queen, so occasionally they will likely have to leave the kids in the capable hands of extended family and childcare professionals.