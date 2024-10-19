Kate Cassidy says she's 'at a complete loss' after boyfriend Liam Payne's death

Kate Cassidy told her late boyfriend Liam Payne, 'I will love you for the rest of my life'

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is remembering the One Direction star following his tragic death.

The influencer, who had been travelling with Payne just days before his passing at age 31, took to her Instagram Stories on October 18 to express her grief. "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days has felt real," Cassidy shared, thanking supporters for their love and kindness during this difficult time.

Cassidy's emotional tribute continued as she directly addressed Payne, saying, "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life."

Her heartfelt message highlights the depth of their relationship, which began in October 2022 and remained mostly private despite occasional public appearances.

Payne tragically died on October 16, 2024, when he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, suffering multiple injuries, including "internal and external" haemorrhages, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

In the days leading up to his death, the couple had shared joyful moments, including attending the concert of Payne’s former bandmate Niall Horan in Argentina.

However, Cassidy left Argentina just two days before Payne’s death.