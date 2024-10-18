Halsey impersonates Britney Spears for upcoming album: 'It's Britney, B'

Halsey channelled Britney Spears’ iconic 'In the Zone' look, complete with a blue tint

Halsey is channelling pop royalty as she counts down to her latest album, The Great Impersonator.

The 30-year-old singer transformed into Britney Spears for her upcoming fifth studio album, unveiling a striking resemblance to the Princess of Pop, 42.

In an Instagram post made on Thursday, October 17, Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Frangipane — mimicked Britney’s iconic In The Zone look from 2003, with a blue-tinted, steely-lit photo that highlighted her sharp features against a shadowed backdrop.

Halsey captioned the photo with Britney’s iconic catchphrase, "It’s Britney, b****!!!!"

She went on to celebrate Britney’s influence on her career, calling her “the first superstar who ever inspired me." She also teased that the transformation references Lucky, the sixteenth track on her upcoming album, set to drop on October 25.

This transformation is part of a larger trend for Halsey, who’s been adopting the looks of legendary artists like David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen in the lead-up to her album release. Each look is tied to a specific track, making the project both visually and musically nostalgic.