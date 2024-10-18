Prince William, Harry 'never accepted' Sean Diddy’s party invites: report

Princes William, Harry 'never accepted' Sean Diddy’s party invites: report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who's currently facing charges for racketeering and sex trafficking, was allegedly 'obsessed' with Princes William and Harry, according to a new report.

The rapper was a big fan of the two royal brothers, but they never accepted an invitation to one of his star-studded parties.

Rob Shuter, who previously worked as a publicist for Diddy between 2002 and 2004, told BBC News he was told to call William, 42, and Harry, 40, to invite them to Combs' events "more than 10 times."



However, the royals never accepted the invitations, despite Combs "offering to cover their travel, lodging and even pay for their security," Shuter said, per the outlet.

"Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," Shuter said.

"[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world," he added.