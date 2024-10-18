Hailey Bieber advocates for 'reproductive freedom' as 'new mom'

Hailey Bieber shares stance on reproductive freedom as a new mother

Hailey Bieber shares a shocking update with fans shortly after embracing motherhood with Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder, who welcomed son Jack ‘Blues’ Bieber on August 22, 2024, took to her Instagram Stories to share her stance on abortion and access to reproductive care “as a new mother.”

Urging her 54M followers to vote for change, the supermodel wrote across the photo, “As a new mother I am acutely aware of how state abortion bans make it unsafe to be pregnant, as women are denied life-saving or fertility-saving care in an emergency.”

In addition, the ‘new mom’ shared another snap on her stories, confirming that there are currently “10 states where abortion measures are on the ballot.”

Hailey didn't miss an opportunity to add a link, encouraging people to vote for change that impacts the future of reproductive healthcare in the US.

Meanwhile, the Businesswoman also posted a series of snaps featuring Rhode’s marketing campaign, including its unique products.

Previously, the 27-year-old posted a carousel of photos in honour of her ‘baby bump’ almost a week ago.

She wrote in the caption at the time, “reminiscing on the belly today.”