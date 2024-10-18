Prince William reveals 'crucial motto' as King Charles heads to Australia

Prince William, who will take on key royal duties as King Charles and Queen Camilla flied to Australia on crucial royal tour, has shared important details about his key rules he follows.

During his latest outing, future king William has revealed a "crucial motto" he follows when parenting his three children, sharing details of his bonding with kids.



The Prince of Wales, at NFL Foundation UK event in London, was gifted an American football to take home to his children.

After receiving the gift, William said: "Oh, that's very kind. Never go home empty-handed! That's a crucial motto of being a parent."

William joked: "I'll do some practice at home and see how many windows I can smash."



The heir to the throne's candid comment offers a glimpse into his parenting style and the importance he places on bringing small tokens home for his children.

William continues to balance his royal duties with family life, often sharing relatable anecdotes about raising his young family.

William also showed off his American football skills, impressing attendees with his throwing ability. During the event, he engaged with participants and inquired about the differences between NFL and rugby, asking: "Is it like chalk and cheese?"



The Prince participated in various throwing drills. After successfully hitting a target, The royal joked: "One out of two's alright. I'll retire on that. That's my NFL career." He also attempted throws at teenagers diving onto crash mats.



The royal also revealed he used to play the sport on the beach when he was younger. William expressed interest in understanding the tactics involved in the NFL, admitting that if he did, he "might get a bit more into it."



Louis Rees-Zammit, a former Welsh rugby player now in the NFL, remarked: "He can throw the ball better than me. He can get a good spiral on the ball as well, not like me!"



Phoebe Schecter, GB women's flag football team captain, added: "His arm strength is incredible. I could not believe how far he could throw the ball. He did a great job. Very coachable."