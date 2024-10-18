King Charles flies to Australia to begin his historic tour

King Charles was spotted at Heathrow Airport to begin his long journey to Australia.



As reported by The Sun, the monarch was photographed travelling in a royal convoy alongside his staff.

In the clicked photos, the royal aids were seen picking up the monarch's suitcases from the back of his car.

The King will jett off in a commercial airline for his eight-day royal tour.

Notably, Queen Camilla will join Charles in Singapore as she was on a private break there.

From there, the royal couple will head to Sydney and are expected to arrive for an official welcome on Friday night.

On October 17, Buckingham Palace released the itinerary of the much-awaited royal tour of Australia.

As per the statement, the King and Queen will arrive in Australia this week to mark the first stop of their Autumn tour.

"This year. The King and Queen's program will take them to Sydney and Canberra where Their Majesties will recognise Australians excelling in health, arts, culture and sports, learn about bushfire behaviour and attend a community BBQ in Western Sydney to celebrate the diversity of Australian communities."