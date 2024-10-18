Tom Holland teases major update about Zendaya's future in 'Spider Man' franchise

Tom Holland, the web-slinging star of the Spider-Man franchise, has expressed excitement about the upcoming fourth installment.



In a recent interview on the Rich Roll Podcast, Holland revealed he and girlfriend Zendaya read a draft of the script together.

"It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job," Holland said, emphasizing his enthusiasm. "I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me... Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we were bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.'"

Destin Daniel Cretton is reportedly in talks to direct Spider-Man 4, taking over from Jon Watts. Holland acknowledged the challenges of fitting into Marvel's larger timeline.

"One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine... And that machine has got to keep running," Holland explained. "You need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

With a "creative and a pitch and a draft" already in place, Holland is optimistic. "It's exciting," he said.

As the actor who has brought Peter Parker/Spider-Man to life in three standalone films and several Marvel movies, Holland is committed to doing justice to the character.

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man," he previously stated. "I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie... I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."