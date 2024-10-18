Liam Payne’s family breaks silence over One Direction star's death

Liam Payne’s family is grieving after the One Direction star’s sudden death at just 31 years old.
In a heartfelt statement shared with BBC, Payne’s family expressed their devastation. "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul,” the family said.
They added, “We are supporting each other the best we can and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”
Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, People confirmed. He was in Argentina after attending a concert by his bandmate, Niall Horan.
Payne leaves behind his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex, Cheryl Cole. Tributes from fans and friends poured in across social media in the wake of his passing.
Anne Twist, mother of Harry Styles, posted a simple yet emotional tribute: "Just a boy..."
