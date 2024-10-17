Excited dog welcomes Prince William during Duchy College visit

Prince William was greeted by an enthusiastic dog during his visit

During a visit to Duchy College in Callington, Cornwall, Prince William got a lively welcome from an energetic Labrador named River, who eagerly attempted to leap on him as he greeted her handler.

The Prince of Wales, who holds the title of Duke of Cornwall, was there to meet students and staff, and he found himself in good spirits as he laughed off the enthusiastic greeting.

After the playful encounter, William continued his visit, interacting with the students who were thrilled to meet him, posing for photos and taking selfies.

Holly Rushton, the college's animal management program manager, shared that the dogs are an important part of the college experience, helping students in their studies on animal behavior and management.

During his tour, Prince William also learned more about the various courses offered at Duchy College, including programs in agriculture, equine science, and horticulture.

The college has a long-standing connection with the Duchy of Cornwall, having been established on land leased by the Duchy to the Cornwall County Council in 1984 as an agricultural institution.



The Prince’s visit to the college followed a busy schedule, which included an earlier appearance at an NFL event, where he participated in football drills, adding a bit of excitement to his week.