Ever wonder what Royals pack for official tours? Here’s must have list!

Charles will be accompanied by two doctors throughout the tour

As King Charles and Queen Camilla embark on their nine-day tour to Australia and Samoa, the Royal Family's meticulous preparations for official tours are in full swing.



This landmark trip, Charles’s first to Australia as King and his initial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) visit as the head of the Commonwealth, also marks his first significant overseas journey since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, reported Mirror.

Since being diagnosed in February, Charles has undergone regular weekly treatments. For this trip, however, he’ll be taking a short break from his medical routine, with his treatments paused for 11 days while abroad.

To ensure his health needs are met, Charles will be accompanied by two doctors throughout the tour, who will monitor him closely, according to Times.

Although New Zealand was initially included in the itinerary, doctors advised against it, resulting in a slightly shorter tour schedule.

In case of emergencies, Charles will carry a supply of his own blood to guarantee a suitable match if a transfusion is needed while abroad

The late Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Hello!: "You've got to make sure that you're covering every eventuality and the aircraft would carry blood in case there was a blood transfusion. There's never any guarantee you are going to get the right type of blood at your destination."

Royals also traditionally travel with a black outfit, as members of the family are expected to wear mourning attire if a death occurs while they’re away.

An instance of the royal tradition requiring black attire while in mourning occurred in 1992 when Princess Diana lost her father, Lord Spencer. During that time, she and then-Prince Charles were on a skiing holiday. They promptly returned to the UK, donning black as a symbol of respect, a moment captured in photographs.

A well-known example involving Queen Elizabeth II dates back to 1952. The Queen, then still Princess Elizabeth, was on a safari trip in Kenya with Prince Philip when she received the news of her father, King George VI’s passing.

At the time, she hadn’t brought a black dress with her, which led to her staying out of sight until a mourning dress was delivered for her journey home. This tradition underscores the Royal Family’s commitment to formality and respect during times of loss, even while abroad.

Interestingly, one item Charles won’t be packing is a passport. The Royal Family’s official website explains that the monarch does not require a passport, as British passports are issued in the sovereign's name.

Therefore, while King Charles can travel freely, all other family members, including Queen Camilla, must carry passports for international trips.

This trip not only reflects Charles’s commitment to royal duties despite his health concerns but also underscores the thorough planning and tradition that accompany every royal tour.



