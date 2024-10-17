Drake to rekindle romance with Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck divorce?

Drake willing to step in for Jennifer Lopez after her split from Ben Affleck: Source

Drake is in regular contact with Jennifer Lopez amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “As soon as JLo filed the papers, Drake reached out… He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away.”

“And then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her,” shared an insider.

The rapper and JLo were first romantically linked back in 2016 as they posted adorable photos on Instagram and being spotted kissing in videos at a party.

“They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

The tipster also explained that JLo’s “guards are up” as she is “well aware” of Drake’s player ways.

While Jennifer “may not putting him in the relationship category,” the source noted that Drake “definitely meets her needs for a hook-up”.

“He’s very intelligent and romantic and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “It’s still in the sexting stage but she loves hearing from him and sharing intimate selfies, he’s very quick to compliment her and he lays it on thick.”

“Drake is prepared to “drop everything and meet her wherever she wants,” said an insider.

The source added, “It’s just a matter of her being in the right head space.”