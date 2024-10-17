Prince William celebrates as Diana's family joins him amid feud with Harry

Princess Diana's nieces have left fans stunned as they teamed up with Prince William amid his feud with Prince Harry.



Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer appeared at the Centrepoint Awards on Wednesday to support future King William who's the patron of the organisation since 2005.



Kitty, 33, and twins Amelia and Eliza, both 32, are the daughters of Earl Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Harry and William's late Diana.

The presence of Diana's nieces at William's event was significant, given the royal's current rift with Prince Harry. They seemingly sent a message to Harry and others that they fully support the Prince of Wales' initiative.

It seems to be a big development as Diana's family is known to be particularly close with the Duke amid his feud with King Charles and the Prince of Wales.



Even, Harry stayed at his uncle Earl Charles Spencer's house when he travelled to the UK for the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes in August.



There have also been reports that the Earl has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Althorp House for Christmas.

The Centrepoint Awards celebrate the achievements of young people who have transformed their lives after experiencing homelessness.



It is to mention here that the late Princess Diana was a longtime and passionate supporter of initiatives to end homelessness.

Speaking at the event, which was hosted by Claudia Winkleman, William said: “I am inspired by the ambition and commitment of all the award winners and nominees this evening. You should all be incredibly proud of yourselves.



“What inspires me the most about the young people here this evening, is that they have not only overcome homelessness to achieve their personal ambitions, but they are also all contributing to the communities in which they live… be that through teaching, fundraising or volunteering."