Prince Harry, Meghan buy new European home after receiving big cheque

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have made a massive purchase in Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were officially evicted from their Frogmore Cottage in 2023 by King Charles, have secured a Portuguese property, seemingly to sort their visa matters, reported MailOnline.

The eviction of the couple was announced in 2022, with reports suggesting that the monarch took the decision after Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, hit the shelves.

While Harry has travelled to his home country for various engagements, Meghan and their two children have not made a trip to UK since September 2022, after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth.

During his trips, Harry has always reportedly stayed in hotels given his strained relationship with his father and brother, Prince William. However, he did once stay at his mother Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp, to attend a funeral.

The purchase of their European holiday home is understood to solve visa matters for Meghan, as it can get them a “so-called Golden Visa, under which they would have visa-free access to the European Union's Schengen area,” The Mail suggests.

The news comes just a month after Prince Harry marked his milestone 40th birthday, which also got him a big pay cheque from his late great-grandmother.

Harry reportedly inherited more than $10 million after the Queen Mother put approximately $25 million into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren in 1994.

The money was transferred to Prince Harry and his brother Prince William in two instalments: on their 21st and 40th birthdays.

It is possible that the couple decided to make the big splurge after receiving the massive pay cheque.