Liam Payne’s last social media post with GF Kate Cassidy reveals final moments

Liam Payne seemed to be having a “lovely” day in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, moments before his tragic death at 31 by “falling off a balcony.”
According to numerous reports, the popstar fell to death from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday evening.
Witnesses from the location told TMZ that the One Direction alum fell from his room at the CasaSur Palmero Hotel some time past 5pm.
However, just before his death, according to the star’s Snapchat postings, he seemed joyous in his vacation, as one post featured him posing with Kate looking in a mirror, along with a throwback snap shared in the past by Kate at his 30th birthday last year.
Other posts from the last moments of Payne’s life were about him having a beautiful late breakfast in his hotel room, sharing that the couple had been “waking up at 1pm every day” and opting for Forrest Gump as a costume for Halloween.
Another noticeable post read, “Lovely day in Argentina” before the hitmaker shared a picture of his hotel, and wrote, “Happy I got some time away.”
He shared another snap with Kate captioned, “Quality time.”
The new logo will be of a crown-like image, with figures representing a young person
An insider has shared three major reasons why Hailey Bieber did not attend the show
Ashley Parham is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for allegedly orchestrating her assault involving multiple men
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark speculation with series of solo appearances
Ben Affleck enjoys shooting commercials just as much as he enjoys shooting films
Harry and Meghan's law firm demands retraction from media over Lilibet name controversy