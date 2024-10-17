Liam Payne’s last social media post with GF Kate Cassidy reveals final moments

Liam Payne's last moment's before death at 31 in Argentina

Liam Payne seemed to be having a “lovely” day in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, moments before his tragic death at 31 by “falling off a balcony.”

According to numerous reports, the popstar fell to death from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses from the location told TMZ that the One Direction alum fell from his room at the CasaSur Palmero Hotel some time past 5pm.

However, just before his death, according to the star’s Snapchat postings, he seemed joyous in his vacation, as one post featured him posing with Kate looking in a mirror, along with a throwback snap shared in the past by Kate at his 30th birthday last year.

Other posts from the last moments of Payne’s life were about him having a beautiful late breakfast in his hotel room, sharing that the couple had been “waking up at 1pm every day” and opting for Forrest Gump as a costume for Halloween.

Another noticeable post read, “Lovely day in Argentina” before the hitmaker shared a picture of his hotel, and wrote, “Happy I got some time away.”

He shared another snap with Kate captioned, “Quality time.”