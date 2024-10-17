Phillip Schofield shares new 'emotional' update following mother’s death

Phillip Schofield shared the sad news of his mother Pat’s death at the age of 88

Phillip Schofield recently took to social media to share the sad news of his mother Pat’s passing at the age of 88.

The 62-year-old former This Morning host expressed his heartache while also honouring his mother’s calm and dignified final days, stating, “Today, at 3pm and after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided it was time to go to her beloved [husband] Brian.

Over three days, we held her, loved her, hugged her, and said everything that needed to be said.”

Following this announcement, Phillip posted a tranquil image of a coastal scene at dusk, capturing the rugged beauty of dark rocks and gentle waves along the shoreline.

The serene scene, seemingly a moment of quiet reflection, suggests Phillip may be finding solace by the water during this difficult time, perhaps seeking peace and connection to nature amid his grief.

Additionally, Phillip’s eldest daughter, Ruby, also paid tribute to her grandmother shortly after the announcement, underscoring the close family bond that helped them through the weekend as they said their final goodbyes to Pat.