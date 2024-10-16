Kristen Bell opens up about sneaking dirty joke in 'Frozen'

Kristen Bell also works for charity and animal shelter

Kristen Bell made a surprising revelation about having a dirty joke in the animated hit Frozen, which later turned out as Not Safe For Work (NSFW).

In a TikTok video, Kristen recalled listening the song, For the First Time In Forever in which her character, princess Anna sings, 'For years I’ve roamed these empty halls/Why have a ballroom with no balls?.'

“How did we get that joke in there?, C’mon! We slid it under the radar. It almost didn’t make it in.” Bell laughingly stated.

She continued, “But then we were like, What are you talking about? That’s not what it means. Don’t be a perv.”

During the interview with Vanity Affair, the 44-year-old actor shared that it was her long-held dream to be a part of Disney animated film and said, “They’re so formidable in your life when you’re young and I was obsessed with them.”



“I remember sitting in my living room and on my little old boombox, like, recording myself singing The Little Mermaid in case I ever needed that tape,” Veronica Mars star added.

She concluded by saying, “It occurred to me that I would do anything they asked me to, but what I should be valiantly striving for is to create a character that I really needed to see when I was 11 years old, which was someone like this character.”

Amid the conversation, Kristen also showed interest to star in the third sequel.

Workwise, Kristen Bell's major success came out after playing lead roles in movies like; Pulse (2006), and Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008).