Prince Harry shifts focus as professional path diverges from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly returning to a more straightforward approach as he reassesses his and Meghan Markle's professional endeavors.

A PR specialist has indicated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent string of solo appearances suggests a strategic shift in their business model.

Mark Borkowski noted that the couple's appeal as a partnership may not have been as successful as they initially hoped, prompting them to focus on individual projects.

According to the expert, the professional separation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been evident for some time, prompting the couple to "change the narrative" surrounding their careers.

The shift became particularly noticeable last month when Harry embarked on a global journey to support various charitable causes.

He attended a WellChild event, a charity he has long championed, while Meghan made headlines at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles charity gala.

During his travels, The Duke mentioned that Meghan was back in Montecito, "holding the fort" with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

This arrangement not only allows one parent to be present for their kids but also enables them to focus on individual projects.

The Suits actress has recently completed filming a new Netflix show, though the release date has yet to be announced.