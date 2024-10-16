What makes Princess Diana's brother's new Viking partner so special?

Earl Spencer, also reflected on his late sister Princess Diana's legacy

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, recently made public his relationship with Professor Cat Jarman, an archaeologist and specialist in Viking history, during an interview on Good Morning Britain.



This announcement came amid a separate legal case where Jarman brought a claim against the Earl's third wife, citing privacy concerns.

The Earl revealed his new relationship whilst appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

He said: “Cat Jarman, who is my partner now actually, she’s a brilliant archaeologist."

The Earl continued: “I met her because we both had the same publisher, but secondly – I know this sounds rather bizarre – but she came to dig up a Roman villa on some land I’ve got.

“Richard, Cat and I would end up together, and Richard had been recently bereaved so was semi living with me and the three of us would just talk and talk and talk.

The couple’s connection began in 2021 when Professor Jarman led an excavation on the Earl's estate as part of a Channel 4 documentary, searching for traces of a Roman villa.

Their mutual interest in history evolved into a collaborative project, co-hosting a podcast titled The Rabbit Hole Detectives, alongside Reverend Richard Coles. The team has also authored a book that complements the podcast, delving into intriguing historical facts and mysteries.

During his appearance, Earl Spencer spoke warmly about Professor Jarman’s archaeological expertise and shared how they were brought together through a combination of work and shared interests.

He also reflected on his late sister’s legacy, mentioning how frequently he encounters people who recall Princess Diana's impact on their lives.

Spencer said: “Every day, people tell me what an inspiration she was and how much they miss her, what they did the day she died. Like everyone else, you sort of get used to it [grief] without it ever going away.”

Professor Jarman, originally from Norway, moved to the UK to complete her doctorate, focusing on Viking Age archaeology. Her book, River Kings, explores the far-reaching influence of Viking culture, tracing it from Scandinavia to distant lands like the Silk Roads.

She also authored The Bone Chests, which uncovers the hidden stories of Anglo-Saxon England.

The Earl, who has maintained a close relationship with his nephew Prince Harry, spoke candidly about his family ties and his admiration for Jarman, with whom he has built both a personal and professional partnership.

Jarman's contributions to Viking history and their shared love for exploring the past have forged a meaningful bond between them.



