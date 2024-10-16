Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet hiding romance for a reason: Deets inside

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have seemingly kept their romance secret for a special reason.

An insider has recently disclosed to In Touch Weekly that the couple are trying to keep their romance low key and there is a specific reason behind their secret relationship.

The tipster remarked, "Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low."

"There’s a reason they’re hiding it," the source claimed.

The insider revealed that the Dune actor has several projects to work on and does not want to affect his acting career due to his love life.

“He has too many important movies in the works, and doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career,” the tipster remarked.

Additionally, the source said that Kylie’s family wanted her to take her relationship seriously rather than let a good opportunity slip away.

This revelation came after the recent spotting of love birds at the pizza restaurant on October 12.

It is significant to note that Kylie and Timothée have been romantically linked since September 2023.