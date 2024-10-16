Sharon Osbourne breaks silence after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest

Sharon Osbourne speaks up after Sean 'Diddt' arrest

Sharon Osbourne has recently broken her silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest, saying she’s “not surprised” by the allegations against the rapper.



The former music mogul previously talked about Sean during an appearance in her Noughties reality show, The Osbournes with her daughter Kelly.

However, Sharon spoke during a shopping trip in Larchmont on October 15, she revealed that she and her family were “never invited” to one of Sean’s infamous white parties.

Sharon did praise Sean for being “always respectful to her and her family”.

For the unversed, Sean is reportedly being remanded in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York City on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

When questioned about the rapper’s charges, Sharon replied, “He was so nice to me, I never knew that side of him. He was so respectful to me and my family.”

“It's not like he's ever going to invite an older woman to a White Party,” remarked the 72-year-old.

Sharon added, “There's a lot of power and money, it doesn't surprise me.”

Earlier, speaking on 2003’s episode of The Osbournes, the media personality made a bold comment about Sean’s manhood and admitted he and her daughter Kelly would look cute together.

“Kelly went out last night and apparently Puff Daddy's security guard bumped into her and knocked her on the floor and then Puff Daddy picked her up and put her on the table and apologised,” she recalled.

Sharon pointed out, “He was really nice to her and told her she doesn't wear enough diamonds and that he was going to get her a diamond watch.”

Meanwhile, her comments came after Sean was hit by fresh lawsuit accusing the rapper of molesting six more people.