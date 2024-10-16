Justin Chambers opens up about life after 'Grey's Anatomy'

Justin Chambers, the talented actor behind Dr Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy, is eager to explore new horizons.

"What drew me in was the chance to play someone so different from Alex Karev," Chambers shared with Us Weekly about his guest appearance on Accused.

After 16 seasons on the long-running medical drama, Chambers craved a change.

"After years of being a familiar face as Karev, it felt exciting to step into a more complex, antagonistic role and show a different side of myself as an actor," he explained.

Chambers cherished his time on Grey's Anatomy but welcomed the opportunity to work on something vastly different.

"Grey's Anatomy has given me a freedom that many actors don't often experience, and now I'm excited about exploring passion projects both within and outside of Hollywood," he said.

He's now focused on quality over quantity. "I'm choosing to follow my heart in all my artistic and commercial pursuits," Chambers emphasised.

"I really prefer being part of good storytelling, no matter how long it is. For me, it's not about the quantity, it's about the quality of the story and the acting. I want to tell stories that tackle real issues, like those in Accused."

Chambers initially joined Grey's Anatomy in 2005 and departed in 2020.

Regarding a potential return to Accused for a larger storyline, Chambers remains open.

"It felt like shooting a small film since each episode stands alone," he noted. "Working on something where you know the ending — unlike some other projects — is really exciting. I believe people will look forward to fresh episodes and new storylines on Accused."