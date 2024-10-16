Has Angelina Jolie gone too far with plastic surgery? Fans speculate

Angelina Jolie's latest appearance has sparked debate among those close to her, with some wishing she'd embrace a more natural look.

A source exclusively shares with Life & Style, "She's such a beauty and looks great at 49 for the most part. But clearly, she's had a ton of new work done in time for all the publicity for Maria."

The insider suggests Jolie's recent stress, particularly her court battle with ex Brad Pitt, took a toll on her appearance. "It's true, she was looking quite frail and gaunt a few months ago with circles under her eyes."

To revamp her look, Jolie allegedly underwent lip injections, Botox, and other fillers. However, this makeover has received mixed reviews, leaving some concerned she might be overdoing it.

The source confides, "The hope is that Angelina doesn't succumb to the temptation of going overboard like so many of her Hollywood peers."

As Jolie promotes her upcoming film Maria, where she plays opera singer Maria Callas, her appearance is under scrutiny.

Another insider notes, "This is a career-defining role... Angie is assuming the identity of a woman who was every bit the glamorous star she once was."

In 2010, Jolie expressed reservations about plastic surgery, telling The Daily Mail, "I haven't had anything done, and I don't think I will. But if it makes somebody happy, then that's up to them."

However, Jolie has been open about her preventative double mastectomy in 2013 due to her BRCA1 gene. She shared in a New York Times op-ed, "My doctors estimated that I had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer... The decision to have a mastectomy was not easy. But it is one I am very happy that I made."

Jolie's personal life, including her custody battle with Pitt, continues to make headlines. The two share six children, with only two minors remaining, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt.