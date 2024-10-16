Justin Timberlake has made amends with Jessica Biel for DWI arrest: Report

The NSYNC frontman accepted a plea deal in September

Justin Timberlake has worked hard to make amends with his wife Jessica Biel after his DWI arrest earlier this year.

The Prince of Pop has seemingly “done everything he can” to “make up for” his antics to his family of four, according to a new report by People magazine.

A source close to the family told the outlet that Timberlake, 43, and Biel, 42, have “been very busy,” but prioritise their sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, on their time off.

Biel, who is currently filming The Better Sister for Amazon, “was not happy” about her husband's headline-making, especially as she “enjoys privacy.” However, they’re both happy to put it behind them.

The NSYNC frontman was arrested in Sag Harbour, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated back in June. He resolved the case in September with a plea deal, pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired, resulting in a fine and community service.

“They are both committed to staying married. Jess thinks he’s a wonderful dad. They’re a great team,” the source concluded.

Attesting to this, Timberlake recently gave Biel a shoutout at his Montreal concert for their upcoming 12th wedding anniversary, celebrating their long-standing bond.