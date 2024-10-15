David and Victoria Beckham dine with parents of Romeo's girlfriend, after PDA

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate son Romeo's new romance.

David and Victoria Beckham's son, Romeo, has confirmed his new romance with photographer Gray Sorrenti after the couple was spotted displaying some serious PDA in New York City.

Interestingly, the families of both Romeo and Gray have crossed paths in the past.

A resurfaced photo from 2019 reveals David and Victoria Beckham enjoying a night out with Gray's parents at the launch of the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collaboration in Manhattan.

They were joined by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti, known for his iconic work with Kate Moss, and his wife, Mary Frey.

The connection deepens as two years earlier, Romeo's brother Brooklyn Beckham was seen with Gray's father, Mario, at the launch of the OBSESSED Calvin Klein fragrance in London.

The couple was spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic stroll this week.

The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was first linked to Gray last month, and the pair appeared smitten as they shared kisses and embraced each other.

Despite being accompanied by friends, the lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other as they explored the sights of the city before stopping for a drink.

