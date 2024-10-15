Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson to play married singing duo in upcoming musical

Both Jackman and Hudson are professional singers

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are teaming up for a new musical drama, Song Sung Blue, where they’ll play a married couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, per Variety.

Directed by Hustle & Flow maker Craig Brewer, the film began production on Monday, October 14 and promises to be a blend of music and drama inspired by real-life events.

The film, based on Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name, tells the true story of Milwaukee musicians Mike and Claire Sardina, who began performing as “Lightning & Thunder” and became local legends.

The title is a nod to Diamond’s iconic 1972 hit, Song Sung Blue.

The star-studded cast includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi, alongside rising stars Ella Anderson, King Princess, and Mustafa Shakir.

Focus Features is developing the project and holds the global distribution rights, while Universal Pictures International will handle the film's international release.

Both Jackman and Hudson are no strangers to singing roles. Jackman, known for his musical prowess in The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, recently announced a 12-concert residency at Radio City Music Hall. Meanwhile, Hudson is preparing for the release of her debut album Glorious, following her signing with Virgin Records.

Song Sung Blue is just one of the exciting projects on Focus Features’ slate, alongside Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake and Pharrell Williams’ LEGO biopic Piece by Piece.