Meghan Markle's says she’s 'far from alone' in battling abuse compared to Kate

Meghan Markle asserts that she is "far from alone" in her fight against online abuse.



During a recent engagement with Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara on October 2, Meghan emphasized her experiences with online abuse, drawing attention to the similar struggles faced by other royal figures, including Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Princess Kate.



Speaking during her participation in a Santa Barbara program aimed at empowering girls in their relationship with technology, Meghan described herself as "one of the most bullied people in the world."

In response, Jennie Bond expressed her support for the efforts made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a safer digital environment, acknowledging the challenges they have faced.



She stated, "I applaud the efforts that Meghan and Harry are making to help make the digital world a safer place, especially for young people.

I am truly sorry that Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying during her pregnancies and beyond. No one should have to read disgusting abuse like that at any point in their lives."

However, Bond emphasized that she is not alone in experiencing such bullying, highlighting that other royals have faced similar challenges.

The Royal expert noted that both women have endured cruel insults over the years, saying, "Meghan is far from alone in being a victim of abuse. But good on her for trying to do something about it."



Her comment about being "one of the most bullied people in the world" came during her visit to the organization, where she engaged in arts and crafts activities and promoted their new digital wellness initiative called Social Media U.

Following her visit, Larissa May, founder of #HalfTheStory, shared details with Vanity Fair about Duchess' discussion on the bullying she has faced.

May explained, "We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of different scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world.

We had girls wave these little emoji signs and discuss how each of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally."