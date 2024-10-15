'Joker: Folie à Deux' to get its digital release month after theatrical premiere?

'Joker 2' released worldwide on October 4

Todd Philip’s Joker 2 will reportedly get a digital release within a month of its cinematic premiere.

Joker: Folie à Deux released on October 4 and fell completely flat soon after its emancipation.

Almost five years ago, Joker was one of the highest grossing films of all times. It even earned multiple prestigious awards including the Oscars.

The chart buster movie did not only bag several nominations at the Academy Awards, but actor Joaquin Phoenix even won a trophy in the category of 'Best actor' for portraying the spectacular role of the famous clown.

But today, when it comes to its sequel, nobody is laughing and enjoying it. The musical-thriller seem to have disappointed the cinema lovers and the die-hard fans of the Joker.

Once known as the award-winning movie has now been dethroned by the Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 in theatres. Pheonix’s musical film has received 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As the Warner Bros. project have failed to impress and attract audiences in cinemas, therefore, it has been decided that Joker 2 will be released on online streaming platforms which is going to happen in like less than four weeks since its theatrical run.

According to Dexerto, 'Joker: Folie à Deux', directed by Tod Philips starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will be getting its digital premiere on October 29.