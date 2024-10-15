Kelsea Ballerini's hilarious confession about boyfriend Chase Stokes' Netflix show

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are proving that love knows no bounds – not even when it comes to TV shows.



The country singer, 31, recently poked fun at her lack of knowledge about her boyfriend's Netflix series, Outer Banks.

In a lighthearted TikTok video, Ballerini used a filter that asked her to rank the show's characters. She jokingly admitted, "what i do know… the new season is" and captioned the video with a fire emoji.

When commenters suggested she ranked the characters based on their real-life personas rather than their roles, Ballerini laughed, "HAHAHA I DID MY BEST GO STREAM OUTER BANKS."

One fan urged her to watch the show, saying, "Kelsea you just need to watch the show," but Ballerini revealed she has a deal with Stokes, 32. "Because he and i have a deal!" she said. "But i’ve seen so much of this season and it’s badass."

During the TikTok challenge, Ballerini struggled to rank the characters, leaving the top spot open for Stokes. "So I'm holding the no. 1 space, obviously. For obvious reasons," she said with a smile.

The couple's romance began nearly two years ago when Ballerini slid into Stokes' DMs. On the Call Her Daddy podcast in February 2023, she shared the story of their first interaction.

"I was ready to open back up," Ballerini told host Alex Cooper, referencing her previous divorce from Morgan Evans. "I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."

Ballerini messaged Stokes on Instagram, saying, "Hi, Chase Stokes." The simple greeting sparked a connection, and they've been inseparable ever since.

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," Ballerini said.

Their relationship is built on mutual support, with Ballerini promoting Stokes' show despite not watching it herself. Stokes, too, has been supportive of Ballerini's music and career.