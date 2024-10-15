Queen Elizabeth ex-secretary reveals monarch’s bold habit from glory days

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ex-private secretary, who formerly worked for the late Queen Elizabeth as well, revealed a surprising fact about the monarch.

Samantha Cohen, also known as ‘Samantha the Panther,’ shared that the late monarch had a “playful” and “gutsy” nature, an uncommon knowledge for the public.

Cohen was one of the Queen’s most trusted aides and had been in her service for 18 years before she became a private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a year, after which she resigned.

She revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that Elizabeth was known for love of cars, which included Land Rovers and Range Rovers, to name a few. And when it came to driving, she was not afraid of the speed, “she was gutsy.”

The late Queen would “'drive her cars fast around Balmoral” and her passengers would reportedly be left “white-knuckled,” she shared.

“Some mornings I’d be getting the cereal for breakfast, and the kids would go, ‘Mum! The Queen just rode past on her horse.’ Other times they’d bump into her on their bicycles,” she told the outlet. “The Queen loved families having a nice time and hearing what everyone was doing.”

Cohen also note that the Queen had “no ego” as she dubbed her as an “antithesis of celebrity.”

““She was the maestro. She understood this was her role. She took it very seriously and performed it to perfection. But she knew it was separate to her as a person.”