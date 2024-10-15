‘Excited’ Megan Thee Stallion announces new documentary, ‘In Her Words’

Megan Thee Stallion announces new doc, 'In Her Words'

Megan Thee Stallion is coming to the small screen with a documentary over her life and career.



The three-time Grammy-winning musician announced the release of the feature-length documentary, taking to Instagram with a post, which revealed the due date of the “new original documentary” as Oct. 31 on Prime Video.

“Hotties,” Stallion, began in the caption of the post, using the nickname her fans are called with, “my documentary is out Oct 31st, I’m nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it’s finally here.”

In the post, the rapper and singer can be seen fully glammed up, wearing a jeweled choker and gazing off to the side while illuminated by a spotlight from behind.

The post also featured a tagline for the doc, In Her Words, saying, “Her Story. Her Life.”

According to Amazon, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words will unveil the “most vulnerable moments” of the musician’s career.

As per the description, it is based on the rapper’s “journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success.”

The film is directed by Nneka Onuorah, the same director that helmed Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.