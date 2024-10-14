Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to stay silent on few things

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story has been very dramatic as the ex-lovers used to go back and forth with each other.

The never-ending drama between the two former partners continues to leave their fans restless and fueling more rumours after each interview.

The duo reportedly had been living separately with their children after their romantic journey came to an end.

Lopez has now decided to move on with her life, putting all the drama and hurtful experiences behind her. She wants to focus on her happiness and embrace new beginnings.

However, the Batman star was surprised by the outcome of their split as Lopez continued talking about their unsuccessful marriage.

A source told the Daily Mail that he didn’t expect her to go public about it so soon.

“Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever,” the source has revealed.

“He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out. He didn’t get a heads-up that she was going to talk about their relationship, but he assumed that it would eventually happen. It is a part of his life just as much as anything else, he’s never going to get away from it.” It continued.

It is to mention here that Affleck and Lopez, known collectively as ‘Bennifer, have decided to part ways after spending two beautiful years together as husband and wife.